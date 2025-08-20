The Neuchâtel cantonal police carry out an extensive police operation in Corcelles NE (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

The Neuchâtel cantonal police have found three dead bodies in an apartment in Corcelles NE. One suspect has been arrested.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three people were found dead in an apartment in Corcelles NE on Tuesday evening. A suspect who was injured by police gunfire has been arrested, the Neuchâtel cantonal police announced. An extensive police operation is underway, police spokesman Georges-André Lozouet told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday night. A road has been cordoned off for the investigation.

The police are assuming a triple homicide, Lozouet added. The injured suspect had been taken to hospital.

The public prosecutor's office and the police intend to announce further information on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m. in Neuchâtel.