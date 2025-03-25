Police have made a terrible discovery in the idyllic Markgräflerland region of the southern Black Forest. IMAGO/imagebroker

A terrible discovery in the Markgräflerland region of the southern Black Forest: police have found two baby corpses in a house. An investigation has been opened against the underage mother.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Police in Baden-Württemberg have found two babies' bodies in a house in the Markgräflerland region of the southern Black Forest. Investigation proceedings have been initiated against the underage mother of the babies, officials announced on Tuesday in Freiburg. The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing.

According to the report, the police had received a tip-off on March 6 that the body of an infant had been found in a house in a community in the Markgräflerland region. The presumed mother admitted that it was her child. The result of a DNA comparison is not yet available.

In the further course of the investigation, a second baby's body was found in the house. In this case too, the maternity has yet to be conclusively clarified via DNA. Based on the condition of both babies, it is assumed that they were abandoned some time ago.

Investigations into the cause of death are also still ongoing. Due to the young age of the suspected mother, the police initially did not provide any further information in order to protect personal rights.