The shock for the buyer of a luxury car on an auction platform with a new value of around 100,000 euros was huge. After the SUV driver from Ludwigsburg in Germany wanted to stop, the brakes had no effect whatsoever.
The man immediately called a towing service and the police. Burnt wood residue was then found on the front rims at a car dealership.
The solution to this unusual incident was then discovered when the wheels were removed - the brake blocks were made of wood, cut to fit exactly. One of the blocks even had the name of a car parts supplier written on it in felt-tip pen.
So was sieht man nicht alle Tage: Holz statt Bremsbeläge! 🪵😳
Kreativ, aber lebensgefährlich. Bremsen gehören in Profihände – nicht in die Werkstatt „Do it yourself“. pic.twitter.com/l1nWwuAt7o