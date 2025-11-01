Wooden brake pads in a luxury car. Bild: Polizeipräsidium Ludwigsburg

The brakes on a luxury SUV were not working for the new owner. The garage then discovered the problem - the brake pads were made of wood. Now the police are investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Ludwigsburg in Germany buys a luxury SUV via an auction platform.

When braking, he noticed that there was no braking effect.

The garage got to the bottom of the problem - the brake pads were made of wood.

The police are now investigating. Show more

The shock for the buyer of a luxury car on an auction platform with a new value of around 100,000 euros was huge. After the SUV driver from Ludwigsburg in Germany wanted to stop, the brakes had no effect whatsoever.

The man immediately called a towing service and the police. Burnt wood residue was then found on the front rims at a car dealership.

The solution to this unusual incident was then discovered when the wheels were removed - the brake blocks were made of wood, cut to fit exactly. One of the blocks even had the name of a car parts supplier written on it in felt-tip pen.

"You don't see something like this every day," said the Ludwigsburg police. "Creative, but life-threatening." The first owner is now being charged.