  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"You don't see something like this every day" Police find wooden brake pads in luxury car

Carsten Dörges

1.11.2025

Wooden brake pads in a luxury car.
Wooden brake pads in a luxury car.
Bild: Polizeipräsidium Ludwigsburg

The brakes on a luxury SUV were not working for the new owner. The garage then discovered the problem - the brake pads were made of wood. Now the police are investigating.

01.11.2025, 18:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man from Ludwigsburg in Germany buys a luxury SUV via an auction platform.
  • When braking, he noticed that there was no braking effect.
  • The garage got to the bottom of the problem - the brake pads were made of wood.
  • The police are now investigating.
Show more

The shock for the buyer of a luxury car on an auction platform with a new value of around 100,000 euros was huge. After the SUV driver from Ludwigsburg in Germany wanted to stop, the brakes had no effect whatsoever.

The man immediately called a towing service and the police. Burnt wood residue was then found on the front rims at a car dealership.

The solution to this unusual incident was then discovered when the wheels were removed - the brake blocks were made of wood, cut to fit exactly. One of the blocks even had the name of a car parts supplier written on it in felt-tip pen.

"You don't see something like this every day," said the Ludwigsburg police. "Creative, but life-threatening." The first owner is now being charged.