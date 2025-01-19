  1. Residential Customers
Barred special vehicle deployed Police force WEF demonstrators off the road

SDA

19.1.2025 - 14:24

Hundreds of WEF opponents blocked the cantonal road to Davos on Sunday.
Keystone

Police forced hundreds of demonstrators off the road outside Davos GR on Sunday afternoon. They were taking part in a protest march against the World Economic Forum (WEF). There were long traffic jams with waiting times of over an hour.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Police forced hundreds of demonstrators off the road outside Davos GR on Sunday afternoon.
  • The strikers ignored announcements to clear the road.
  • The authorities then intervened with a barred special vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the cantonal police in Graubünden told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the police had twice asked the strikers to leave the road, each time giving them ten minutes to do so. However, the strikers ignored the announcements. The authorities then intervened with a barred special vehicle.

The road blockade caused a "mega traffic jam", the spokeswoman continued. The cars were jammed from Davos Laret down to the junction of the Vereina car transport station. On the other side, the vehicles were backed up to the middle of Lake Davos.

5000 soldiers and thousands of police officers. Even armed fighter jets will be deployed at the WEF

The anti-WEF protest march began on Saturday in Küblis. The demonstrators wanted to arrive at Davos Postplatz by 4 p.m. on Sunday.