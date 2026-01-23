In Italy, several thousand electric scooters imported from China that do not comply with EU safety regulations have been seized. The Italian Financial Police reported that the vehicles had been sold as e-bikes using falsified documents and were therefore being operated without the registration required for electric scooters.

The investigation is targeting a businessman from Palermo. According to the authorities, the vehicles were imported with documents certifying their alleged compliance with safety requirements. The total number of vehicles in question is reported to be at least 6,885, which have been brought from China to Italy since 2023.

Market value estimated at five million euros

According to the financial police, subsequent investigations uncovered a system of fraudulent certifications. These had been submitted to customs authorities. The market value of the seized vehicles is estimated at around five million euros. The various seizures took place at wholesalers and retailers in several regions of Italy.

The Palermo-based business owner and his employees are accused of commercial fraud and forgery. In addition, possible violations of consumer protection laws are being investigated due to allegedly misleading advertising on the Internet and social media. Investigators want to determine whether other retailers were involved in the misleading sales practices.