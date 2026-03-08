Authorities in northern Australia warn of the danger of crocodiles. IMAGO/Christine Roth

"Please don't go into the water": after flooding in northern Australia, police have issued an urgent warning about crocodiles.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you After flooding in northern Australia, the authorities have issued an urgent warning about crocodiles.

Heavy rainfall fell in the region over the weekend, which is now causing widespread flooding.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 of the reptiles live in northern Australia. Show more

Crocodile alert in northern Australia: after flooding due to heavy rainfall, police in the Northern Territory have issued a warning about the reptiles.

"The crocodiles really are everywhere," said Deputy Chief of Operations Shaun Gill on Sunday: "Please don't go in the water. Our message is pretty clear."

Over 100,000 crocodiles in northern Australia

Heavy rain fell in the region over the weekend. The town of Katherine experienced the worst flooding in more than 25 years. Police brought more than a thousand people to safety in the Northern Territory, and helicopters and airplanes were deployed in remote areas.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 crocodiles live in northern Australia. The Northern Territory is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country and is often hit by extreme weather. According to researchers, climate change is increasing the risk of bushfires, floods and cyclones.

