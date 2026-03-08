Heavy rain fell in the region over the weekend. The town of Katherine experienced the worst flooding in more than 25 years. Police brought more than a thousand people to safety in the Northern Territory, and helicopters and airplanes were deployed in remote areas.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 crocodiles live in northern Australia. The Northern Territory is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country and is often hit by extreme weather. According to researchers, climate change is increasing the risk of bushfires, floods and cyclones.