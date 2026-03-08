  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Crocodiles really are everywhere" Police in northern Australia sound the alarm after flooding

Oliver Kohlmaier

8.3.2026

Authorities in northern Australia warn of the danger of crocodiles.
Authorities in northern Australia warn of the danger of crocodiles.
IMAGO/Christine Roth

"Please don't go into the water": after flooding in northern Australia, police have issued an urgent warning about crocodiles.

08.03.2026, 19:40

08.03.2026, 19:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After flooding in northern Australia, the authorities have issued an urgent warning about crocodiles.
  • Heavy rainfall fell in the region over the weekend, which is now causing widespread flooding.
  • It is estimated that more than 100,000 of the reptiles live in northern Australia.
Show more

Crocodile alert in northern Australia: after flooding due to heavy rainfall, police in the Northern Territory have issued a warning about the reptiles.

"The crocodiles really are everywhere," said Deputy Chief of Operations Shaun Gill on Sunday: "Please don't go in the water. Our message is pretty clear."

Incident in Australia. Teenager is attacked by crocodile while fishing - and survives

Incident in AustraliaTeenager is attacked by crocodile while fishing - and survives

Over 100,000 crocodiles in northern Australia

Heavy rain fell in the region over the weekend. The town of Katherine experienced the worst flooding in more than 25 years. Police brought more than a thousand people to safety in the Northern Territory, and helicopters and airplanes were deployed in remote areas.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 crocodiles live in northern Australia. The Northern Territory is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country and is often hit by extreme weather. According to researchers, climate change is increasing the risk of bushfires, floods and cyclones.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Body of the man in the mouth. Crocodile kills senior citizen on Sumatra while bathing in river

Body of the man in the mouthCrocodile kills senior citizen on Sumatra while bathing in river

Survivors report. Crocodile versus human in Indonesia

Survivors reportCrocodile versus human in Indonesia

Crocodile above the living room. Probably the most unusual animal expert in Switzerland

Crocodile above the living roomProbably the most unusual animal expert in Switzerland