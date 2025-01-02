The Rotterdam police are using this photo to search for the unknown man. Bild: Polizei Rotterdam

Police in Rotterdam are searching at full speed for a man who is apparently shooting people at random. Always in the same part of the city, for as yet unclear reasons. A reward of 30,000 euros has been offered.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police in Rotterdam are offering a reward of 30,000 euros for a man who shoots people in the port city for an as yet unknown reason.

There have already been two deaths within two weeks and on Thursday morning a seriously injured 81-year-old man was found in a flower bed, the police said.

Investigators assume that all three crimes were committed by the same perpetrator and that there is a connection. Show more

Urgent politiebericht: Wie is deze man? Hij is mogelijk betrokken bij één of meerdere dodelijke schietincidenten in Rotterdam IJsselmonde/ Beverwaard. Beloning 30.000 euro. https://t.co/CeoLkHpdFe — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) January 2, 2025

Previously, a 58-year-old and a 63-year-old man from Rotterdam were shot and fatally injured by the unknown man on the street, both of them in a remote location and, like the 81-year-old, in the IJsselmonde district. As the newspaper "De Telegraaf" reported with reference to the police, the victims were not known from the criminal milieu. The investigators were therefore not assuming a settling of accounts or a criminal conflict.

Police search with a large contingent and helicopter

Police have been on the streets in the district where the gunman struck for days with a large contingent. As reported by "De Telegraaf", a police helicopter circled over the district on Wednesday.

The authorities have offered a reward of 30,000 euros for information leading to the capture of the man who shot the man in Rotterdam. Bild: dpa

The police published several mugshots showing the possible perpetrator before two of his shooting attacks. In one case, it is a younger man wearing a cap and approaching his victim more and more from behind. In the other mugshot, the man has pulled the hood of his sweater over his head.

Arrested suspect is not the shooter

The police have already received several tips from the public. On Monday, a 20-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested because he was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of the men. However, the shooter himself is still being sought, the police said.