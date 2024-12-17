Students at the Christian school in Wisconsin board a school bus after Monday's shooting. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Morry Gash

Because of lax rules and sheer volume, even children and teenagers in the US often have easy access to firearms. Once again, a school becomes a crime scene.

DPA dpa

A 15-year-old girl is suspected of being responsible for the deadly gun attack at a school in the US state of Wisconsin. According to police chief Shon F. Barnes, the teenager ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Barnes, the suspected shooter was a student at the school. According to police, the two victims of the attack were a teacher and a male or female student. Details of the gender of the two have not yet been released.

According to Barnes, six other students and one teacher were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Two of the pupils were said to be in mortal danger. The father of the alleged shooter is currently being questioned. According to the police, the parents are cooperating fully with the investigators.

The crime took place late Monday morning (local time) at a Christian school in the city of Madison. Initially, the police had assumed that five people were dead, but shortly afterwards they revised this figure downwards.

Child dialed 911

According to Barnes, the role of a second-grade child who dialed 911 at 10:57 a.m. (local time) was particularly harrowing. "Let that sink in for a moment," the police chief said. "A second grader. Dialing 911. To report shots fired. At school."

According to media reports, around 390 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade attend the school.

US President Joe Biden called the act "shocking and unconscionable". He called on Congress to tighten gun laws. In the USA, deadly gun violence is part of everyday life. Guns and larger caliber weapons are not only easily accessible, but also in circulation by the millions. Attacks with particularly serious consequences repeatedly spark debates about stricter gun laws. However, no concrete progress has been made so far - mainly due to resistance from Republicans and the financially influential gun lobby, who have been blocking reforms for years.