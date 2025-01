The background to the incident in New Orleans is still unclear. (symbolic image) dpa

People are celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' popular nightlife district. Suddenly, a vehicle drives into the crowd. There is talk of several deaths.

DPA dpa

A car has driven into a crowd of people in the center of the US southern metropolis of New Orleans - killing at least ten people. This was announced by the US city in the state of Louisiana. In addition, 30 people were taken to hospital with injuries. It was an "incident with many victims", it added.

According to the police, the driver deliberately drove into the crowd. "He tried to run over as many people as he could", said New Orleans' police chief Anne Kirkpatrick in a press conference - it was "very intentional behavior".

The incident took place on the corner of the two main streets of the French Quarter - Canal and Bourbon Street - in the early hours of New Year's Day (local time).

The mayor of the city, LaToya Cantrell, spoke of a "terrorist attack" in an initial reaction according to US media. The details and background to the crime were being investigated. She is in contact with the White House and the governor of Louisiana. US President Joe Biden has been informed about the incident and is in contact with local investigators, the White House announced.

The US Federal Police contradicted Cantrell's assessment of the background to the crime. "This is not a terrorist incident," FBI agent Alethea Duncan told the press.

Larger pick-up truck traveling at high speed

The US broadcaster CBS News reported that, according to eyewitnesses, it was a larger truck that drove into the crowd at high speed on Bourbon Street. The driver then allegedly got out and fired a gun, to which the police responded with shots. So far there has been no information on the driver or his whereabouts.

The perpetrator is also said to have shot at two police officers during his journey. Both are in hospital and in a "stable condition", said police chief Kirkpatrick. According to police reports, the number of injured has now risen to 35, most of whom, according to initial investigations, are people from New Orleans, a few of whom are tourists, Kirkpatrick added.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called what happened at the X news service a "terrible act of violence".

Emergency services were on the scene with a massive contingent. According to a reporter from WWLTV, the police had restaurants and bars on Bourbon Street evacuated and also cordoned off the main street of the neighborhood.