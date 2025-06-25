  1. Residential Customers
Two dead in France Police officer continues chase on foot - and is hit by a car

SDA

25.6.2025 - 10:07

Belgian police chased a suspicious car all the way into France.
Belgian police chased a suspicious car all the way into France.
Symbolbild: Anna Ross/dpa

Belgian police pursue a car all the way into France. An officer even continues the hunt for a suspect on foot. The operation ends fatally.

Keystone-SDA

25.06.2025, 10:07

A Belgian police chase into eastern France has ended with two fatalities. Near Angevillers, north of Metz and not far from the German border, the car that the police officers were chasing stopped on the road, according to the French gendarmerie.

One of the occupants ran off, while a police officer took up the chase on foot. Both were hit by a car and killed.

A spokesperson for the French gendarmerie was initially unable to say why the Belgian police were after the suspects. According to French media reports, the Belgian police suspected that drugs were being transported in the car.

