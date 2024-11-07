  1. Residential Customers
Homicide Police officer involved in an accident while on patrol - court case

SDA

7.11.2024 - 08:55

The accident happened while the police were driving with flashing blue lights. According to the public prosecutor's office, there was no urgency. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A police officer has been on trial at the Münchwilen TG district court since Thursday. He causes an accident while driving at 110 km/h in a built-up area.

07.11.2024, 08:55

07.11.2024, 10:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A police officer has had to answer to the Münchwilen TG district court since Thursday.
  • He causes an accident while driving at 110 km/h in a built-up area.
Show more

The trial of a police officer began on Thursday morning at the district court in Münchwilen TG. The police officer caused an accident at around 110 km/h while driving to an operation site in Bettwiesen TG.

The prosecution argues that there was no urgency for the journey on Sunday morning on April 3, 2022 and therefore no justification for such a massive speeding violation.

The defendant was on his way to an attempted homicide in Kreuzlingen as the commando on standby for the Thurgau cantonal police with flashing blue lights and siren. The indictment states that he knew that the perpetrator had committed suicide immediately after the crime and that the victim had already been transferred to hospital.

Nevertheless, he was driving at around 110 km/h in the town center. When a car turned into the main road there, he was unable to prevent a collision despite braking hard. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional prison sentence of 12 months for gross violation of traffic regulations.

