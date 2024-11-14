  1. Residential Customers
Bodycam video Police officer rescues motorist from swimming pool

Stefan Michel

14.11.2024

A police officer rescues a driver who has driven his car into a swimming pool in Phoenix, Arizona. The driver later explains that he hit the gas too hard.

14.11.2024, 14:43

14.11.2024, 14:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Phoenix in the USA, a driver drove his car into a swimming pool and was unable to free himself from his vehicle.
  • A police officer rescues him at the last second.
  • The police officer's bodycam shows how he gets the driver out of the car.
Show more

A car is completely submerged in a swimming pool, the driver is in the vehicle and obviously cannot save himself.

Then a police officer has the decisive idea of how to get the man out of the vehicle before he drowns.