A police officer rescues a driver who has driven his car into a swimming pool in Phoenix, Arizona. The driver later explains that he hit the gas too hard.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In Phoenix in the USA, a driver drove his car into a swimming pool and was unable to free himself from his vehicle.
- A police officer rescues him at the last second.
- The police officer's bodycam shows how he gets the driver out of the car.
A car is completely submerged in a swimming pool, the driver is in the vehicle and obviously cannot save himself.
Then a police officer has the decisive idea of how to get the man out of the vehicle before he drowns.