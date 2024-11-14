A police officer rescues a driver who has driven his car into a swimming pool in Phoenix, Arizona. The driver later explains that he hit the gas too hard.

Stefan Michel

In Phoenix in the USA, a driver drove his car into a swimming pool and was unable to free himself from his vehicle.

A police officer rescues him at the last second.

The police officer's bodycam shows how he gets the driver out of the car. Show more

A car is completely submerged in a swimming pool, the driver is in the vehicle and obviously cannot save himself.

Then a police officer has the decisive idea of how to get the man out of the vehicle before he drowns.