A giant catfish has caused a stir in a bathing lake in Bavaria: the 90-kilogram animal repeatedly attacked swimmers. Until a police officer reached for his service pistol.

An aggressive fish over two meters long injured at least five swimmers in a swimming lake in the Bavarian district of Weissenburg-Gunzenhausen. A police officer finally shot the giant catfish with his service pistol, as the police reported. According to the officers, the animal weighed around 90 kilograms.

The aggressive fish had become conspicuous in the Brombachsee late on Friday afternoon. It had been in the area of a swimming island for a long time, was very aggressive and repeatedly attacked swimmers, the police reported. Rescue workers from the Red Cross treated the swimmers' bite wounds on site.

Giant animal attacks again and again

Because the giant animal would not rest, the water rescue team alerted the police. The officers initially closed off the bathing area to prevent further attacks. As the aggressive fish was deemed to be a safety risk for bathers and visitors to a music festival taking place at the lake, the emergency services decided to kill the animal.

A police officer shot the catfish with his service pistol. Two anglers who were called in later retrieved the 90-kilo fish from the lake with a boat. Only then was it possible to open the swimming area again.

Catfish can become extremely large and cause quite a stir in Germany from time to time. In Mönchengladbach in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, a fish known as "Kuno, the killer catfish" gained international media fame over 20 years ago. At the time, the animal was said to have swallowed a young rough-haired dachshund. In 2003, a catfish was discovered floating dead on the water in the aforementioned pond in Mönchengladbach - it was quickly assumed that it was "Kuno". The fish was stuffed and placed in a museum.