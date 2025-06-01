A man has been fatally injured during a border check. Symbolbild: Daniel Löb/dpa

The federal police wanted to check a driver at the border with the Czech Republic. The man flees and shoots at the officers, who return fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the border area between Bavaria and the Czech Republic, federal police officers shot and killed a 47-year-old man who had previously fired at the officers.

According to the Upper Franconia Police Headquarters in Bayreuth on Sunday, the officers wanted to stop the man's car as part of an internal border control near the municipality of Schirnding.

However, the driver fled and shot at the officers. They then fired back. Show more

The officers reportedly returned fire and fatally injured the 47-year-old. Resuscitation measures were unable to save him. The police officers themselves were reportedly not injured.

Crystal in his luggage

It was not initially known why the man was to be checked. According to their own information, the police carry out random checks in the border area.

The police and public prosecutor's office later announced that the man killed was an Iranian who had been living in the Mannheim area for several years. "The police are currently assuming that the man was probably on his way back from a drug procurement trip from the Czech Republic, as he was carrying crystal in the low three-digit gram range," it said in a statement. No further details can be given about the man's firearm at present.