"I'm a star - get me out of here!" is currently on again There has now been an incident at the Australian hotel used by the RTL jungle camp team. The police were there.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a police operation at the Australian jungle camp hotel Imperial.

According to "Bild.de", a woman from a neighboring accommodation is said to have threatened a hotel employee with a knife.

The hotel accommodates voted-out jungle contestants and their families. Show more

A police operation has taken place in an Australian hotel that is also used by the RTL jungle camp team. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the TV station in Cologne.

However, he emphasized that there was no danger to life and limb of RTL employees, jungle camp participants or their companions at any time. The hotel accommodates voted-out jungle contestants and their families.

Police question suspicious woman

According to information from "Bild", a woman had allegedly threatened staff at another hotel with a knife. She then checked into the hotel also used by RTL. A short time later, the police arrived and questioned the woman. She then left the hotel.

Shortly before, Jürgen Hingsen (67) was the first contestant to be voted out of the jungle camp. He had received the fewest votes from viewers on Friday evening. The 18th season of the jungle camp, officially called "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!", is currently underway.

