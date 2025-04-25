A small police plane has crashed into the sea off a popular beach resort in Thailand. The crash claimed the lives of at least five people, according to a spokesman for the Thai police, Archayon Kraithong.
There were six people on board, all of them police officers. One of them was reportedly taken to hospital and is in a critical condition. The cause of the crash was initially unknown.
The plane was on a test flight in preparation for parachute training in the Hua Hin district before it crashed at around eight in the morning.
A video circulating on social media shows the plane plunging vertically into the sea. Aerial footage shows that the plane broke into several pieces in shallow water around 100 meters off the coast.
