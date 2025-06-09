Police cordon off the site where the dead baby was found in Rome's Villa Doria Pamphili city park. Two women had discovered it while playing volleyball. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

A woman and an infant are found dead in the middle of a popular park in Rome: Are they mother and daughter? It now emerges that the little girl was probably strangled.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bodies of a woman and an infant were found in a park in Rome on Saturday.

They are presumably mother and daughter.

The bodies were taken to the coroner's office for an autopsy and the police believe it was a double murder. Show more

The discovery of two bodies in the middle of one of Rome's most beautiful parks continues to puzzle the Italian police. The bodies of the 40-year-old woman and the baby were taken to the forensic medicine department on Monday for an autopsy. It is assumed that they are mother and daughter. According to investigators, the child, who was only a few months old, was probably strangled, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.

The two bodies were discovered on Saturday in the popular Villa Doria Pamphili city park, where many people were out and about at Pentecost. The background is still completely unknown. The investigators are hoping that DNA tests will shed light on the case. In the meantime, however, they are almost certain that it is a crime - possibly a double murder.

Little girl was only a few months old

The dead baby was discovered by two women who had been playing volleyball in the large park near the Vatican. The child was lying face down on the ground. The two women told the police that they had initially assumed it was a doll. However, it soon turned out that it was the body of a girl, probably between five and ten months old. The body had injuries. A pillow and diapers were also found nearby.

The case is making big headlines in Italy. The police are assuming it was a double murder. In the center of the photo: public prosecutor Verdi Sergio Pannocchia. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

As investigators searched the area for clues, the body of the 40-year-old woman was discovered under oleander bushes on the other side of the path. The dead woman was lying in a black bin bag. She had no identification papers with her. Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, identification is proving difficult. According to Italian media reports, there are indications that the woman and the child come from Eastern Europe. There is also speculation about a connection to the drug scene.

Surveillance cameras should shed light

Investigators are now examining the footage from various surveillance cameras located in the park. The park is closed at night - but many people do not adhere to this. In addition, inquiries are being made at hospitals in the area to see if there have been any anomalies in recent weeks. The search is also on for a man who was observed by witnesses carrying something in his arms into the park.

With an area of around 1.8 square kilometers, the 17th century park is one of the largest green spaces in the Italian capital. It is also much used by walkers and joggers.