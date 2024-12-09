This picture provided by the New York City Police Department shows a man being questioned outside a Manhattan hotel in connection with the investigation into the murder of Brian Thompson, head of insurer United Healthcare. Bild: HOGP/New York Police Department/AP

A gunman approaches the insurance manager Brian Thompson and strikes him down - in the middle of Manhattan. The search for the unknown man has been ongoing ever since.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CEO of the health insurance company UnitedHealth Group Inc, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in New York City.

Now a suspicious man has been taken into custody.

The suspect had a gun in his possession that resembled the one used in the crime. Show more

Police in the US state of Pennsylvania have questioned a suspect in connection with the killing of insurance manager Brian Thompson. A representative of the security authorities, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to the AP news agency that the man was taken into custody for questioning on Monday. He was in the Altoona area, about 375 kilometers from the metropolis of New York, where the deadly shots were fired last Wednesday. The suspect had a weapon in his possession that resembled the one used in the crime. The New York Police Department (NYPD) sent investigators to Pennsylvania to question the man further.

Investigators have found writings on a suspect that, according to initial findings, criticize the insurance industry. A representative of the law enforcement authorities, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AP news agency. The suspect also had a weapon in his possession that resembled the one used in the crime. In addition to the gun, police also found a silencer and false documents on the suspect.

The 50-year-old Thompson, head of the health insurer UnitedHealthcare, had been on his way alone to the annual investor conference of the parent company UnitedHealth Group, according to the police. It was a "brazen, targeted" attack. The shooter apparently lay in wait for several minutes, then approached his victim from behind and opened fire, NYPD Chief Jessica Tisch said. He used a 9mm caliber pistol, which police said was similar to those used by farmers to kill animals quietly.

Investigators comb Central Park

Cartridge casings found at the scene were marked with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose", presumably in reference to a phrase used by critics of the insurance industry.

Meanwhile, sniffer dogs and divers returned to New York's Central Park on Monday. Investigators have been combing the park since Wednesday and have also included at least one of the ponds there in their search for possible evidence that may have been dumped there. On Friday, investigators had found a backpack in the park that they believe was discarded there by the perpetrator as he fled the scene to a bus stop from where he is believed to have taken off.

