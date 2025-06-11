According to the police, the two youths had no intention of committing an act that would endanger the lives of the public. (archive picture) Keystone

The Jura cantonal police have recovered 23,000 rifle cartridges stolen from the Châtillon shooting range in mid-May. They were all found in a forest near the shooting range.

The police arrested two youths from the region who were suspected of stealing 23,000 rifle cartridges from the Châtillon shooting range. They have admitted to the crime and other minor offenses, the police announced on Wednesday.

The two youths stole the cartridges at a good opportunity during the night when they were looking for money. However, the motive for the theft was not clear, the police added.

According to the police, investigations at the scene of the crime also led to a link to several cases of burglary in Haute-Sorne, not far from Châtillon. Among other things, two chalets in the area had been broken into.

According to the police, however, the two young people had no intention of committing any act that would endanger the lives of the population. The police were able to recover all the stolen ammunition belonging to the shooting clubs of Châtillon and Courtételle. The investigation is now continuing under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.