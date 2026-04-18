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Missing without a trace since Friday Police search for missing boater on Lake Constance

dpa

18.4.2026 - 18:04

The police continue to search for the missing boat owner on Lake Constance.
The police continue to search for the missing boat owner on Lake Constance.
Symbolbild: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

An abandoned motorboat is drifting on Lake Constance. Rescue workers have been searching for the boat owner from Switzerland since Friday.

DPA

18.04.2026, 18:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss boat owner has been missing on Lake Constance since Friday.
  • The 87-year-old's boat was discovered abandoned on the lake.
  • Emergency services from Switzerland and Germany are using boats and helicopters to search for the man.
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The driver of an abandoned motorboat is still being searched for on Lake Constance. The abandoned boat was reported in the Bavarian area of Lake Constance on Friday evening, according to the police.

The search operation had to be called off on Friday evening due to darkness. The owner of the boat is an 87-year-old Swiss man who cannot currently be found. According to the police, the key was still in the motorboat.

On Friday, 17 boats and two helicopters were already searching for the man. The search continued on Saturday, mainly by the Swiss police. A Bavarian police helicopter was also involved in the search. The emergency services are also searching for the missing man on land.

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