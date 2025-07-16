The secured images of the suspects have been made available to the media to support the ongoing investigation. Kantonspolizei Wallis

Unknown persons robbed a jewelry store in the Valais tourist resort of Zermatt on Wednesday night. They smashed the store window and made off with the watches. The police have now published pictures of the suspects.

Unknown persons robbed a jewelry store in the Valais tourist resort of Zermatt on Wednesday night.

Three perpetrators are believed to have been involved in the robbery - they are on the run.

According to the current state of the investigation, three as yet unknown persons were involved in the burglary on Bahnhofstrasse, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Wednesday evening.

The perpetrators forced their way into the store at around 3.30 a.m. by smashing a shop window. They then fled with the stolen watches, presumably in the direction of Täsch. The perpetrators were dressed in black and carried rucksacks, according to reports.

The perpetrators were dressed in black and were carrying rucksacks. Kantonspolizei Wallis

Public search by the police

According to the press release issued on Wednesday evening, the secured images of the suspects will now be made available to the media to support the ongoing investigation.

The Valais cantonal police launched a manhunt in collaboration with the Zermatt regional police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security. A drone from the local fire department was also used in this search.

The value of the stolen goods has not yet been conclusively determined. The police have issued an appeal for witnesses.