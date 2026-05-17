Police shot and killed an escaped tiger near Leipzig this afternoon. The animal had escaped from a private facility, a police spokeswoman said. One man was slightly injured.
"There is no longer any danger to the public," said the police spokeswoman. The tiger had been shot in a garden. It is still unclear how the animal managed to escape. The animal had been kept in a private enclosure in Schkeuditz Leipzig. The police rescued an injured man in the enclosure and took him to hospital.
Tamer keeps big cats in industrial estate
Further details were not yet available. In Schkeuditz, a tiger trainer keeps big cats in an industrial estate. No other animals are free. The police want to fly over the area with a drone. This is to clarify that there really are no other animals on the loose.
According to media reports, the tamer from Leipzig has been repeatedly accused of keeping tigers in the past.