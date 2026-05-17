Heavily armed police officers were deployed. -/EHL Media/dpa

A runaway tiger has been shot dead near Leipzig after escaping from a private enclosure. One man was slightly injured. The police have given the all-clear for the public.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An escaped tiger has been shot dead by police near the German city of Leipzig.

The animal was being kept in a private enclosure. According to police reports, an injured man was rescued in the enclosure and taken to hospital.

Due to the possibility that no other animals are on the loose, the police want to fly over the area with a drone. Show more

Police shot and killed an escaped tiger near Leipzig this afternoon. The animal had escaped from a private facility, a police spokeswoman said. One man was slightly injured.

"There is no longer any danger to the public," said the police spokeswoman. The tiger had been shot in a garden. It is still unclear how the animal managed to escape. The animal had been kept in a private enclosure in Schkeuditz Leipzig. The police rescued an injured man in the enclosure and took him to hospital.

Tamer keeps big cats in industrial estate

Further details were not yet available. In Schkeuditz, a tiger trainer keeps big cats in an industrial estate. No other animals are free. The police want to fly over the area with a drone. This is to clarify that there really are no other animals on the loose.

According to media reports, the tamer from Leipzig has been repeatedly accused of keeping tigers in the past.