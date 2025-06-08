Police officers shoot a woman who had previously injured two people with a knife. - Paul/Vifogra/dpa

A woman attacks people with a knife at the Theresienwiese in Munich. The police shoot the attacker, the woman dies. Why did she attack the people? The most important points

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 30-year-old woman slightly injured two people with a knife near the Theresienwiese in Munich.

The police shot the woman because she continued to handle knives.

The woman died in hospital from the gunshot wounds.

The woman is said to have been mentally disturbed; a motive is still unclear, a relationship to the victims seems unlikely. Show more

Shots were fired in the center of Munich on Saturday evening. They were fired by police officers at a woman who had previously attacked two people with a knife.

What happened?

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman first injured a 56-year-old man with a knife near the Theresienwiese in Munich, where the Oktoberfest takes place in the fall, and a little later a 25-year-old woman.

The police were alerted at 7.45 pm. Several units were deployed to arrest the woman. As she continued to wield knives, police officers shot at her. It is not yet clear how many shots were fired. What is certain, however, is that The woman died of her gunshot wounds despite emergency surgery in hospital.

The police were called to the scene of the crime in the center of Munich shortly before 7 pm. - Paul/Vifogra/dpa

How are the woman's victims?

The injuries that the woman inflicted on her two victims are minor, according to a police spokesman's statement to "Bild". Nothing is known about her mental state after the attack.

What was the attacker's motive?

The woman's motive is unclear. "Bild" has learned that she was mentally disturbed.

According to "Bild", hundreds of police officers were deployed to deal with the knife-wielding woman. sda

Was the woman influenced by previous knife attacks?

That is not known. However, the case brings back memories of an attack at Hamburg Central Station around two weeks ago: A woman had stabbed herself indiscriminately on a platform for long-distance trains that was full of people. According to the police, 18 people were injured in the attack. Officers arrested the 39-year-old woman. A magistrate ordered the suspect to be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

Who was the woman?

According to the police report, the woman lived in Munich. "Bild" writes that she was of Bulgarian nationality. Nothing more is known about her at present.

The police operation continued after the crime. KEYSTONE

Did the woman know her victims?

The police were initially unable to say for sure whether the woman was related to the two victims - but this is unlikely.

Did the woman act alone?

Yes, according to available police information, the woman acted alone.

Police officers investigate the crime scene near the Theresienwiese in Munich. KEYSTONE

Is there still danger in Munich?

After the woman's arrest, the police announced that there was no longer any danger to the public in this connection.