Shots were fired in the center of Munich on Saturday evening. They were fired by police officers at a woman who had previously attacked two people with a knife.
What happened?
According to the police, a 30-year-old woman first injured a 56-year-old man with a knife near the Theresienwiese in Munich, where the Oktoberfest takes place in the fall, and a little later a 25-year-old woman.
The police were alerted at 7.45 pm. Several units were deployed to arrest the woman. As she continued to wield knives, police officers shot at her. It is not yet clear how many shots were fired. What is certain, however, is that The woman died of her gunshot wounds despite emergency surgery in hospital.
How are the woman's victims?
The injuries that the woman inflicted on her two victims are minor, according to a police spokesman's statement to "Bild". Nothing is known about her mental state after the attack.
What was the attacker's motive?
The woman's motive is unclear. "Bild" has learned that she was mentally disturbed.
Was the woman influenced by previous knife attacks?
That is not known. However, the case brings back memories of an attack at Hamburg Central Station around two weeks ago: A woman had stabbed herself indiscriminately on a platform for long-distance trains that was full of people. According to the police, 18 people were injured in the attack. Officers arrested the 39-year-old woman. A magistrate ordered the suspect to be placed in a psychiatric hospital.
Who was the woman?
According to the police report, the woman lived in Munich. "Bild" writes that she was of Bulgarian nationality. Nothing more is known about her at present.
Did the woman know her victims?
The police were initially unable to say for sure whether the woman was related to the two victims - but this is unlikely.
Did the woman act alone?
Yes, according to available police information, the woman acted alone.
Is there still danger in Munich?
After the woman's arrest, the police announced that there was no longer any danger to the public in this connection.