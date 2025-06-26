The German police have solved an alleged violent crime. sda

A 37-year-old man disappears, there are traces of blood in his car and the search goes on in vain for years. Everything looks like manslaughter, but after more than 30 years there is a big surprise.

After more than 30 years, the police in Germany have solved an alleged violent crime against a man who has been missing for decades: the man is alive.

Investigators had found him, identified him beyond doubt and questioned him, the police and public prosecutor's office in Mönchengladbach (North Rhine-Westphalia) announced. Apparently, the man had inflicted injuries on himself and thus built up the legend of a violent crime in order to be able to flee abroad, according to the statement.

The investigators gave no explanation as to the man's current place of residence or the reasons for his behavior.

The then 37-year-old disappeared in September 1994. His car was found in Düsseldorf with traces of blood that came from the man. The authorities suspected a homicide.

The investigation went on for years, but then the man was declared dead in 1997 at the request of the family, according to the press release. The man was later searched for again by international authorities. Investigators finally tracked him down in 2024.