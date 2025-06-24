On Monday, the Thurgau cantonal police revoked the driving licenses of two drivers because they were driving under the influence of alcohol. Symbolbild: Keystone

In Märstetten TG, the police caught a driver with a blood alcohol level of 2.98 per mille. The 38-year-old German was reported to the police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Thurgau cantonal police stopped a 38-year-old driver with a blood alcohol level of 2.98 per mille in Märstetten on Monday. According to the police, the German had to surrender his driver's license. Another man driving under the influence was stopped in Sulgen on Tuesday night.

The German man stopped in Märstetten had previously attracted attention due to his unsafe driving, as the Thurgau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The van driver told the police that he had previously consumed alcohol. A breath test confirmed the consumption.

Police officers also noticed a driver in Sulgen. The 64-year-old was stopped on the main road and found to be unfit to drive. According to the press release, the Swiss man stated that he had previously consumed alcohol and medication. A blood sample and urine sample were ordered.

Both men will be reported to the public prosecutor's office. Their driving licenses were confiscated for the attention of the road traffic authorities.