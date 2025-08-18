The Vaud cantonal police engaged in a chase with a pickup truck carrying three suspected burglars (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

The Vaud cantonal police managed to prevent the burglary of a gun store on Sunday night and apprehend the three suspected burglars.

After a veritable chase, the Vaud cantonal police were able to arrest three young Frenchmen.

The men had tried to break into a gun store, smashing through the shop window with a pickup truck.

According to the Vaud cantonal police on Monday, an attempted break-in at a gun store was reported at 4.30 am. When they arrived on the scene, the police saw that a pickup truck had smashed through the shop window in reverse and two men were trying to get inside.

When the two men saw the police patrol, they jumped into the vehicle, where a third man was located, and fled. The driver drove rapidly through the city until he came to a street at the end of which there was a bollard.

The fugitives drove back, but a police patrol had parked their car across the road to stop them. However, the driver managed to drive around the patrol vehicle. In the process, the pickup truck hit a police officer, who pulled out his gun and shot the tires of the vehicle.

Nevertheless, the pickup continued on, but a few meters further on there was already another police vehicle blocking the way, whereupon the three fugitives were arrested without resistance. They were a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old. No one was injured and the authorities launched a criminal investigation.