Police in Rio: attack on Lady Gaga concert foiled - Gallery According to the city administration, the show also attracted around 500,000 tourists to Rio. Image: dpa The concert in Rio was the biggest in Gaga's career. Image: dpa The city council paid for the concert to promote the metropolis' economy. Image: dpa Children and adults attended the show. Image: dpa Police in Rio: attack on Lady Gaga concert foiled - Gallery According to the city administration, the show also attracted around 500,000 tourists to Rio. Image: dpa The concert in Rio was the biggest in Gaga's career. Image: dpa The city council paid for the concert to promote the metropolis' economy. Image: dpa Children and adults attended the show. Image: dpa

The US singer performs in front of around 2.1 million spectators. Adults, teenagers and children gather on Rio's famous beach. A hate group is said to have planned an explosive attack.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brazilian police say they have foiled a planned bomb attack at Lady Gaga's mega concert on the Copacabana.

One adult and one teenager have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The whereabouts of 15 suspects in Brazil were searched. Show more

Police in Brazil say they have foiled a bomb attack on a Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro. In cooperation with the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, an attack allegedly planned by a group spreading hatred against the LGBTQ+ community was prevented, the police in the state of Rio de Janeiro announced on Sunday.

BREAKING:



Brazilian police announce they have thwarted a bomb attack against a Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro



🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/0QHlsEFHjm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 4, 2025

It initially remained unclear when the police operation took place. According to the official statement, investigators had identified a group that had recruited people, including young people, to carry out attacks with explosives and Molotov cocktails. The police also spoke of a planned bomb attack. "The plan was presented as a collective challenge with the aim of becoming known on social networks," the authorities said.

Searches ordered in four states

The group had wanted to radicalize and recruit teenagers to carry out attacks with Molotov cocktails and explosive devices. Two people have been arrested.

🚨 Attempted Massacre at Gaga's Concert? Bomb Plot Foiled in Brazil



Brazilian police say a terror attack was planned during Gaga’s free concert at Rio’s Copacabana Beach — where 2 million fans gathered.



It was the biggest show of her career — and cost Brazil’s gov’t $16… pic.twitter.com/MIdleqbiNe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2025

The police stated that the alleged attack plan had the aim of "gaining notoriety on social media". The whereabouts of 15 suspects in Brazil were searched. Phones and other electronic devices were also confiscated.

The concert on Saturday attracted around two million of the singer's fans to Copacabana. For Lady Gaga, it was the biggest concert of her career to date. The concert, which lasted around two hours, was part of the "Todo Mundo no Rio" (All the World in Rio) series, with which the city council brings international stars to the coastal metropolis. Around 4800 police officers were on duty.