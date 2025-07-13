The Valais police were able to apprehend three escapees on the roof of the Sion prison. Keystone

An escape attempt by three prisoners from Sion prison was prevented by Valais police on Sunday morning. According to the police, all of them were arrested. Two of them were injured in the course of their actions and were taken to Sion hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At around 8.20 a.m., three prisoners climbed onto the roof of the building under as yet unexplained circumstances, presumably with the aim of escaping from the prison, as the Valais authorities announced on Sunday evening. The prisoners had been in custody for several months.

A total of 35 members of the cantonal police were deployed until midday, including specialists from the negotiation team, the intervention team and the dog squadron. The cantonal Valais rescue organization and the Sion fire department were also mobilized. The authorities emphasized that there was no danger to the population at any time.