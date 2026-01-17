Angry customers discuss with police officers in front of the savings bank branch. Christoph Reichwein/dpa (Archivbild)

After the million-dollar coup in Gelsenkirchen, the police want to question more than 3000 savings bank customers. This will take weeks. Extra offices have been rented.

DPA dpa

From Monday, the police want to question all the victims of the million-dollar coup in Gelsenkirchen. As more than 3000 safe deposit boxes were broken into during the burglary, it is expected that the interrogations will last for weeks. According to the police, they have rented extra office space for this purpose.

"The very extensive interrogation of the victims, which is now beginning, required extensive logistical planning, which is now being implemented," said the Gelsenkirchen police. The authorities have set up a telephone number which all victims should use to make an appointment for the interrogation, stating their locker number.

Burglars emptied thousands of safe deposit boxes

During the break-in at the end of December, the perpetrators overcame several security systems and drilled their way directly into the vault of the Sparkasse branch. There they emptied more than 3000 customer safe deposit boxes. How the burglars managed to do this without triggering the bank's burglar alarm is a key question in the investigation.

"Every victim will be given the opportunity to provide the police with information about the contents of their safe deposit box. This information will feed directly into the investigation and can provide new leads for investigating the crime," emphasized a police spokesperson.

Victims should come with an appointment - and bring documents

The investigators appeal to the victims "with all understanding for this extraordinary situation" that they should only appear for questioning with an appointment.

"The number of customers to be questioned is high. As the injured party, please come alone if possible." And: "If you have any records, documents or evidence relating to the items in your safe deposit box, please bring them with you."