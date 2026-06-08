In the fight against drug smugglers, the Polish police say they have succeeded in making the biggest haul in recent years.

ARCHIVE - The inscription "Policja" can be seen on the back of a Polish police officer. Photo: Doris Heimann/dpa

More than a ton of heroin with an estimated market value of 220 million zlotys (51.8 million euros) was seized in the Baltic port city of Gdynia near Gdansk, the news agency PAP reported. "This is the largest operation of its kind in more than ten years," Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told journalists.

According to the information, Polish investigators had received a tip-off from British colleagues in March that a shipment of drugs was expected from the United Arab Emirates. Disguised as decorative bricks, the drugs were discovered in containers in Gdynia. Criminal proceedings were initiated against two men and a woman from Poland for smuggling the drugs.