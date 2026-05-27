Polish President Karol Nawrocki was received with military honors on Wednesday afternoon on Bern's Bundesplatz. Nawrocki and his wife came to Switzerland for a two-day state visit.

Even before arriving at the Bundesplatz, President Guy Parmelin and his wife Caroline (second from left) received Karol Nawrocki and his wife Marta at the federal government's Lohn estate in Kehrsatz BE.

President Guy Parmelin received Nawrocki in front of the Federal Palace and then introduced him and his wife to the other members of the Federal Council and the Federal Chancellor. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti was not present due to his back operation at the end of April.

After the national anthems had been played and the military salute had been taken, Nawrocki walked to the edge of the Bundesplatz. There, behind the barriers, people had gathered with Polish flags. Nawrocki exchanged a few words with them.

The guests and their Swiss hosts then made their way into the Federal Palace. Around a dozen Polish media representatives were present. Some of them quickly snapped a picture of the view of the Aare, Marzilibad and Gurten before entering the Federal Palace.