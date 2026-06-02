At the beginning of May, a political candidate who doesn't look 30 is wowing Nigeria: Muhammad Sadis Buba says he is small in stature. The fact that a former driver is shaking up the establishment is well received. The catch: the candidate is not what he seems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Muhammad Sadis Buba is applying to run for a local election with the APC party.

Buba says he is 30, but looks younger because of his short stature.

His appearance causes a sensation, but it soon transpires that he was not born in 1995, but in 2010. Show more

"Small body, big engine", headlines the Nigerian portal "Peoplesmind":"30-year-old Muhammad Sadis Buba, a former professional driver, is fighting for a seat in the House of Representatives".

Buba was born on August 2, 1995 and is vying for a seat in the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, it continues. Leading politicians from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had approved his nomination - Senate President Godswill Akpabio had also given the green light.

The candidacy is apparently attracting a lot of interest at first: Both the media and the electorate are keen on Buba. One thing is surprising: the future member of parliament doesn't really look like he was born in 1995. When asked by a woman from his party, the APC, how old he is, he replies: "30." 30 years old? Really?" the lady asks. "Wow!"

"People called me to run for office"

Buba explains his fresh appearance by saying that he is small in stature. He has nine siblings, the little man tells the woman: he is the oldest of them. He has also finished school, as the relevant papers prove. He did not enter politics on his own initiative: "People called me to run for office," says Buba.

Hon. Muhammad Sadis Buba (Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau) has done his screening as the House of Representatives candidate for the Sabon Gari Zaria Federal Constituency. pic.twitter.com/k1xUf2OXhz — Kadali. (@ZuntuAbdulfatah) May 9, 2026

The selflessness inspires the local people. People in Ghana are also impressed: Babu is a "miracle of Nigerian politics", the portal "Modern Ghana" marvels : the fact that a former driver of small stature is challenging the political establishment has sparked discussions about "inclusion, performance and youth".

VIDEO: The people called me to serve, I am not the one who called myself – Muhammad Sadis Buba ❤️🇳🇬👇 pic.twitter.com/UUX3ZqtP8s — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) May 13, 2026

"Mahmud's rise is a testament to self-reliance, resilience and the power of community," writes the Ghanaian website, but also mentions that there are doubts about the candidate's age, but this has not upset him. This could be a problem: The minimum age for candidacy is 25.

Year of birth 2010, not 1995

However, documents have now been leaked that speak a different language - including an alleged passport and school records, reported the Times of India: Buba is therefore only 15 or 16 years old. The revelation has caused outrage across the country and is a "political embarrassment".

A Nigerian political candidate claiming to be 30 has withdrawn from an upcoming election following allegations he was actually 15



Mahmud Sadis Buba had previously attributed his youthful appearance to dwarfism pic.twitter.com/fgQH5zLw9a — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 30, 2026

The boy, who is nicknamed "Al Ajabin Zazzau", which means "Miracle of [the Nigerian city] Zaria", is said to have been born in 2010, not 1995. A political candidacy is therefore a thing of the past - and his stories about how he was discriminated against because of his apparent short stature turn out to be fairy tales.

This video was taken recently when Muhammad Sadis Buba was just enrolled in secondary school in Demonstration Sec. School.



Those familiar with ABU can see the Atiku pedestrian bridge. Suddenly a few months later, he has SSCE and is 30. https://t.co/SAQNJiKIz5 pic.twitter.com/qwBAeYlK0s — Muhammad Malumfashi (@m_malumfashi) May 12, 2026

In the meantime, former teachers and Buba's family have confirmed his young age, according to the Times of India. He has now officially withdrawn his candidacy after previously being excluded from the election. The APC is under fire over the matter. But no one knows whether the boy would not have done better politics as an adult.