If the price rises above 2 francsPoliticians now want to introduce a petrol price brake
Sven Ziegler
6.3.2026
The war in Iran is causing oil prices to rise worldwide - with consequences for motorists in Switzerland. The first political voices are now calling for the federal government to intervene to prevent a sharp rise in petrol prices.
The war in Iran is having an increasing impact on the energy markets - and could soon also be felt at Swiss petrol stations. One of the reasons for this is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important transport routes for oil worldwide.
Concerns about rising fuel prices are therefore also growing in Switzerland. Initial voices from the industry are assuming that prices at the pumps could rise.
According toBlick, SVP National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann is therefore calling for the federal government to intervene. His proposal: temporarily reduce the mineral oil tax on fuel in order to curb the price increase. The aim would be to keep the price of petrol as close as possible to the level it was at before the current escalation broke out.
Wyssmann argues that a large proportion of the price of fuel in Switzerland is made up of government levies. In addition to the mineral oil tax, VAT is also levied on the entire amount. In total, these levies will generate around CHF 4.3 billion in revenue for the federal government in 2024.
Price increases at filling stations often occur with a delay
According to the SVP politician, rising fuel prices would also have an impact on other areas of the economy. Higher transportation costs could have an impact on food prices or construction costs, for example. Rapid countermeasures are therefore needed to avoid additional inflation.
However, experts point out that price increases at the filling station are often delayed. Some of the fuel that is currently being sold was purchased weeks or months ago. It is only when new supplies are procured at higher prices that rising oil prices are reflected at the pumps.