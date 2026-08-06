Former Ukrainian Army Chief Valeriy Salushnyi has been named the most trustworthy politician in his country in a poll. Right behind him in the rankings were the recently dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, Robert Browdy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ranked only sixth in the poll conducted by the social research institute “Sozis,” trailing even the new Chief of the General Staff, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and the head of his presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov.

HANDOUT – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and former Ukrainian Army Chief Valeriy Salushnyy. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa/File photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

According to “Sozis,” the representative survey of 2,000 Ukrainians was conducted between July 28 and August 2. In addition to a series of questions about potential favorites in possible elections, the most important question was: “To what extent do you trust the following political leaders?” Salushny, now ambassador to London, scored the highest, with 27.8 percent saying they trusted him “completely” and 37.1 percent saying “somewhat,” just ahead of Fedorov.

Zelenskyy had the full confidence of 18 percent of those surveyed, while 24.5 percent said they “somewhat” trusted the president. Seventeen percent had little confidence in him, while 37 percent said they had no confidence at all in their head of state.