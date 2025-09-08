  1. Residential Customers
Near-accident after canonization Pope almost knocks over cameraman

Fabienne Berner

8.9.2025

Pope Leo XIV hit a cameraman during a ride in the Popemobile - but without meaning to. The 69-year-old tried to catch an object from the open car.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday, September 7, the first canonization of the 21st century took place. 80,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square.
  • Pope Leo XIV was celebrated like a pop star in the Popamobile and pelted with cuddly toys.
  • While trying to catch an object, the 69-year-old hit a cameraman.
On Sunday, 80,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for the first canonization of the 21st century.

While attempting to catch an object from the crowd, Pope Leo XIV accidentally hit the camera of a cameraman on the Pope Mobile, who was shaken badly in the process. The Pope immediately apologized laughing with a "Scusa".

Leo XIV had previously canonized two Italians, including the teenager Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15. The Vatican recognizes him as an "influencer of God", as he used the internet to spread his faith during his lifetime.

During trips in the Popemobile, the pontiff is repeatedly thrown objects, especially cuddly toys and flags from various countries. The tour of St. Peter's Square is usually broadcast live on the internet by the Vatican. A cameraman stands behind the Pope for this purpose.

