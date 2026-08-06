dpatopbilder – Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful before the start of a Mass at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli. The Holy Father meets with young people in Assisi who are participating in the “GO! Franciscan Youth Gathering 2026.” Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP/dpa

In societies that are drifting apart, Christians must increasingly take on the role of “peacemakers,” said the head of the Catholic Church to several thousand young people in the small town of Assisi in central Italy. In this regard, the founder of the Franciscan Order, who died there 800 years ago, could serve as a role model for today’s youth.

The Pope spoke at the conclusion of a gathering of more than 2,000 young people from around the world. Leo called on them to “open their minds and hearts—beyond the fears fueled by misinformation and walls of prejudice.” Francis (or Francis of Assisi) is an example of this.

He said that this “radicalism,” grounded in the Gospel, is the opposite of fundamentalism. “It does not make one blind or violent, but rather sensitive and attentive, always following in the footsteps of Jesus and therefore humble and open to everyone.”

Catholic Church Celebrates the "Year of St. Francis"

The Catholic Church has declared 2026 the “Year of St. Francis.” In the spring, eight centuries after his death, the saint’s remains were publicly displayed for the first time in Assisi. Nearly 400,000 visitors came to the basilica there for the occasion. In early October, on the 800th anniversary of his death, Leo plans to return to Assisi for a “World Peace Meeting.”

St. Francis of Assisi, the “preacher to the poor,” who was canonized just two years after his death in 1226, was the inspiration for Leo’s predecessor, the Argentine Pope Francis. The first American to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics also frequently refers to him. His hometown of Assisi in Umbria is visited by millions of believers every year.