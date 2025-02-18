Pope Francis has been receiving treatment at a clinic since Friday. dpa (Archivbild)

The Pope has been receiving treatment in a clinic since Friday. The Vatican has now published new details on Francis' state of health.

Pope Francis has been in hospital for days with a complex medical condition.

As the Vatican has now announced, the 88-year-old has the "onset of bilateral pneumonia".

According to the Vatican, the Pope's clinical picture remains complex. A polymicrobial infection caused by several pathogens is making treatment more difficult. Show more

Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia. Further examinations at the hospital have shown that the head of the Catholic Church is suffering from the "onset of bilateral pneumonia", the spokesperson for the Holy See announced. This finding requires further medical treatment.

According to the Vatican statement, the Pope's clinical picture remains complex. A polymicrobial infection caused by several pathogens is making treatment more difficult. The head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide has been hospitalized in a hospital in Italy's capital since Friday due to a persistent respiratory infection.

Second oldest pope in history

At the age of 88, Francis is now the second oldest pope in history. As the successor to Benedict XVI, he has been in office since March 2013. For some time now, it has been apparent that his health is increasingly taking a toll on him. On several occasions, he was unable to speak for long at public appearances and appeared breathless. He hardly ever left his residence in the Vatican.

Bronchitis can develop into pneumonia, which is a deeper and far more serious infection of the alveoli. Treatment varies depending on the severity. Among other things, oxygen can be administered via a nasal tube or a mask.

Susceptible to bronchitis in winter

Francis lost part of his lung as a young man due to an infection and is susceptible to bronchitis in winter. At the end of 2023, the Vatican announced that the head of the Catholic Church had a mild case of flu. However, the Pope then admitted to suffering from pneumonia.

The Pope has said about himself in the past that he is a bad patient. According to the Vatican, he was working again on Monday.