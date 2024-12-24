In a highly symbolic ceremony on Christmas Eve, Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, which had been closed for several years. This marked the official start of the Catholic Church's Holy Year.
Sitting in a wheelchair, 88-year-old Francis knocked several times on the heavy bronze door, whereupon helpers opened it from the inside.
Ceremony in a wheelchair
Francis, who is wheelchair-bound and in poor health due to a serious knee condition, sat in front of the door and remained in silent prayer for a moment. After the door was opened, he was wheeled over the threshold into St. Peter's Basilica.
As a rule, the Catholic Church celebrates a so-called Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee Year, every 25 years. According to Catholic understanding, believers can obtain an indulgence for their sins through prayer and penance during a Jubilee Year. This also includes a pilgrimage to Rome and passing through the Holy Doors. The Holy Year 2025 officially ends on January 6, 2026.