After the two recent bouts of respiratory distress, the 88-year-old is at least feeling a little better. However, he has to wear a respirator mask at night.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ups and downs continue - and concern for Pope Francis is growing after the latest setback.

After two severe bouts of breathlessness on Monday, the 88-year-old is now being supplied with additional oxygen via a tube in his nose.

According to the Vatican, Francis had to be given mechanical ventilation temporarily the day before. Show more

Pope Francis has to wear a respiratory mask again after his recent breathing difficulties on Wednesday night. The 88-year-old rested over the course of Tuesday and had no further attacks, the Vatican announced on Tuesday evening. During the day, he only received additional oxygen via a nasal tube.

On Monday, the Pope, who was suffering from pneumonia, had suffered "two episodes of acute shortness of breath" caused by mucus in his lungs, which triggered bronchial spasms, according to the Vatican. "Two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which abundant secretions had to be aspirated," the statement said. However, Francis is alert and oriented and is cooperating with the medical staff. The prognosis remains cautious. He was then mechanically ventilated for a while using a mask that covers his nose and mouth and pumps oxygen into his lungs.

Pulmonary specialist: condition "worrying"

The Vatican explained that the mucus that had accumulated in Francis' lungs was his body's reaction to the original pneumonia and not a new infection. Laboratory tests had not detected any new bacteria.

The Pope has been hospitalized since mid-February, the longest he has ever been in office. The Pope will be represented by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis at the celebrations marking the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday. A meeting of the Vatican leadership planned for the weekend will also take place without him, as the Vatican announced. The theme "Hope for eternal life" was decided long before his illness.

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Rome for more than a week. Archivbild: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Chicago pulmonary specialist John Coleman said Monday's respiratory distress attacks were more worrisome than Friday's attack because bronchoscopies were needed this time. "The fact that they had to go in and manually remove the mucus is concerning because it means he's not clearing the secretions on his own," Coleman said. "He's taking little steps forward and then back again."