Pope Leo XIV has his PayPal balance back. The treasurer of the US state of Illinois, Michael Frerichs, brought the 8.65 US dollars (7.45 euros) to the head of the church in Rome. Frerichs commented on the handover on X with the words: "His bank may have hung up on Pope Leo last month, but today the Vatican didn't need a phone."

Frerichs was alluding to the fact that Leo XIV had tried to change his personal details at his bank in Chicago by telephone after his election. The lady at the other end of the line asked him to come by in person - impossible for a pope. When Leo XIV asked whether it would make any difference if he told her that he was the Pope, the bank employee hung up.

Leo XIV confirmed the story when he met the treasurer: "They just hung up. This is a true - albeit slightly embellished - but true story."