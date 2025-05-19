Pope Leo XIV received US Vice President JD Vance in a private audience on Monday in the run-up to diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. Vance's motorcade drove to the Vatican in the morning. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, according to his spokesman Luke Schroeder.
Vance had already greeted Leo briefly at his inauguration on Sunday and spoke separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day. On Monday, US President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone about the war in Ukraine - without any concrete results.
I was humbled and honored to meet Pope Leo XIV and lead the presidential delegation to Rome for his inaugural mass. We had a great conversation, and I know he is a true servant of God.
The Vatican has been largely sidelined diplomatically during the three years of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. However, after his election at the beginning of May, Leo declared that he would make every effort to contribute to peace in Ukraine. The Vatican offered to host any peace talks while continuing its humanitarian efforts to facilitate the exchange of prisoners and reunite Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with their families.