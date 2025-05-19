US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance meet Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. KEYSTONE

A new attempt at peace diplomacy is forming in the Vatican: Pope Leo XIV receives US Vice President JD Vance and once again signals his willingness to act as a mediator in the Ukraine war.

Vance also met with President Selenskyj and EU Commission President von der Leyen beforehand, while Donald Trump planned a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Under Leo XIV, the Vatican is signaling new diplomatic activity in the Ukraine war and is offering to host peace talks and mediate humanitarian issues. Show more

Pope Leo XIV received US Vice President JD Vance in a private audience on Monday in the run-up to diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. Vance's motorcade drove to the Vatican in the morning. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, according to his spokesman Luke Schroeder.

Vance had already greeted Leo briefly at his inauguration on Sunday and spoke separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day. On Monday, US President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone about the war in Ukraine - without any concrete results.

I was humbled and honored to meet Pope Leo XIV and lead the presidential delegation to Rome for his inaugural mass. We had a great conversation, and I know he is a true servant of God.



I hope all Americans will join me in praying for the new pope as he begins his ministry. https://t.co/z7Q9J48Sdz — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 19, 2025

The Vatican has been largely sidelined diplomatically during the three years of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. However, after his election at the beginning of May, Leo declared that he would make every effort to contribute to peace in Ukraine. The Vatican offered to host any peace talks while continuing its humanitarian efforts to facilitate the exchange of prisoners and reunite Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with their families.