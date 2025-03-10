Vatican: Pope no longer in immediate danger - Gallery Pope Francis has been in hospital for more than three weeks. Image: dpa Pilgrims in Rome are also praying for Pope Francis, who is suffering from lung disease. Image: dpa Vatican: Pope no longer in immediate danger - Gallery Pope Francis has been in hospital for more than three weeks. Image: dpa Pilgrims in Rome are also praying for Pope Francis, who is suffering from lung disease. Image: dpa

After more than three weeks in hospital, the all-clear has been given for Francis. Apparently, the pontiff is out of the worst of it. But he must remain in hospital.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' state of health has continued to improve.

"The improvements observed in recent days have been further consolidated," the medical bulletin said on Monday.

This was shown by blood tests and the "good response to drug treatment". Show more

After more than three weeks in hospital, Pope Francis is no longer in immediate danger according to the doctors treating him. This is according to a medical bulletin published by the Vatican in the evening. However, the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church must remain in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to pneumonia.

In the statement, the doctors expressed their satisfaction with the course of the past few days. It reads: "The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable. The improvements recorded over the past few days have continued to consolidate." This was also shown by the blood tests. In addition, Francis is responding well to the drug therapy.

Still in hospital - no date for discharge

Due to the complex clinical picture, however, it remains necessary "to continue the pharmacological therapy in hospital for a few more days". The doctors did not give a possible date for discharge.

Francis last had two acute attacks of breathlessness more than a week ago. He was therefore repeatedly given mechanical ventilation - via a mask on his mouth and nose. He also received additional oxygen through a tube in his nose.

No more fever either

According to official information, however, he was never given artificial respiration. The Holy See had already been reporting a gradual, slight improvement for several days. Francis also no longer had a fever. The Pope has not appeared in public since being admitted to hospital. However, he thanked everyone for their prayers in an audio message. His voice seemed very weak.

At the age of 88, the Argentinian-born Pope is now the second oldest Pope in history. This Thursday marks twelve years since he was elected head of the Church as successor to the German pontiff Benedict XVI. On Sunday, he had to skip Sunday prayers in front of tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square for the fourth time in a row. There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.