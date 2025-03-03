According to the Vatican, Pope Francis, who is suffering from bilateral pneumonia, suffered from shortness of breath again on Monday. The 88-year-old experienced "two episodes of acute shortness of breath", the Vatican announced. He was then put on non-invasive ventilation. The two episodes were caused by a significant accumulation of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms.
"Two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which a lot of secretions had to be suctioned out," the statement said.
However, Francis is alert and oriented and is cooperating with the medical staff. The Pope has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14. According to his doctors, he was able to manage the whole of Sunday without a respiratory mask.