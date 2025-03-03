Pope Francis is currently being treated in a hospital in Rome. (archive picture) Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

More bad news from the Gemelli Clinic in Rome: Pope Francis is once again in respiratory distress, twice in fact.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Francis' state of health remains serious: on Monday, the 88-year-old again suffered "two episodes of acute shortness of breath".

According to a statement from the Vatican, "abundant secretions had to be aspirated" from the pontiff's lungs.

The Pope has been receiving medical treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14. Show more

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis, who is suffering from bilateral pneumonia, suffered from shortness of breath again on Monday. The 88-year-old experienced "two episodes of acute shortness of breath", the Vatican announced. He was then put on non-invasive ventilation. The two episodes were caused by a significant accumulation of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms.

"Two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which a lot of secretions had to be suctioned out," the statement said.

However, Francis is alert and oriented and is cooperating with the medical staff. The Pope has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14. According to his doctors, he was able to manage the whole of Sunday without a respiratory mask.