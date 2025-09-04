Dubrovnik has long been popular with tourists. Now the city wants to take measures against mass tourism. (archive picture) Grgo Jelavic/Pixsell

Dubrovnik has been groaning under masses of visitors for years. Now the Croatian city, which became a tourist magnet thanks to "Game of Thrones", is taking action: You will soon only be allowed to enter the city walls by reservation.

Maximilian Haase

It has been world-famous since "Game of Thrones" at the latest: crowds of tourists have been pushing their way through the narrow streets of Dubrovnik's old town for years, even though the Croatian city on the Adriatic Sea, which once became the fictional capital of "King's Landing" in the HBO series, only has around 41,000 inhabitants. With the rush came the problems, from traffic chaos to housing shortages and crumbling buildings.

Now the Mediterranean metropolis has had enough, and Dubrovnik wants to get the situation under control again with new measures to combat overtourism.

This should be noticeable from 2026: Anyone who wants to walk over the popular city wall (the infamous backdrop from "GoT"), for example, will have to book a time slot in advance. "There will be a fixed number of people who can be on the city wall at a certain time," says Mayor Mato Franković, explaining the reservation requirement, according to the Independent. The new access restriction is intended to equalize visits.

City buys back properties

However, the new measures are not just for tourists, but also for locals. They are living less and less in the old town because apartments have been converted into lucrative Airbnb offers. This will soon come to an end: The city is buying back properties, renovating them and passing them on to young families - at affordable rents. "We really want to have more residents in the old town," the Independent quotes Franković as saying.

The gastronomic offer is also under scrutiny. Fewer souvenir stores, more everyday life - that is the goal. The old town should not degenerate into a theme park, but become a place to live again. There are even plans for a new school in a former palace - a clear sign that Dubrovnik is thinking long-term.

No more short visits

The city has already taken measures to combat overtourism in recent years: Cameras monitor the number of visitors in the old town. If it gets too crowded, it closes down. For some time now, cruise ships have also only been allowed to dock in limited numbers per day - and only if they stay for at least eight hours. Short, quick visits are no longer welcome.

"In 2017, cruise ships normally only stayed for four hours. People just ran into town, took a photo and left again," recalls the mayor. Today, they want them to stay longer - and spread out better.

What does this mean for travelers? If you want to experience Dubrovnik, you should make sure you arrive early and perhaps stay a little longer. Quality clearly takes precedence over quantity - a strategy that numerous other overcrowded tourist magnets from Venice to Switzerland have recently tried.

Dubrovnik's mayor puts it in a nutshell: "Cities that prepare for sustainable tourism will be pioneers."