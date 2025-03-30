The Population Council discussed reform proposals for health promotion and prevention. (archive image) Keystone

The Population Council is in favor of the introduction of a national health law. A randomly selected cross-section of the Swiss population voted on this and other reform proposals for health promotion and prevention.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Of the ten specific measures discussed, six were accepted. In addition to the Health Act, these also concern the tightening of an advertising ban on products containing nicotine and alcohol and the strengthening of health skills at all stages of life, as the Population Council 2025 announced on Sunday.

The adopted reform proposals, which were developed in several phases, will be presented in more detail at a media conference of the Population Council in mid-April. In May, the Council will present its final report to Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

The Population Council is a research project of the Universities of Zurich and Geneva, coordinated by the Center for Democracy Aarau. It examines whether and how citizens' councils enrich democratic debates.