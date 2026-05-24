The Swiss population sees opportunities in artificial intelligence. However, they are calling for more control and digital sovereignty. While trust in Swiss solutions remains high, social scepticism about the consequences of digitalization is growing.

According to the survey, the predominantly positive perception of the influence of digitalization on society since 2020 is reversing for the first time: 41% of respondents now rate this influence as somewhat or very negative, while only 34% now rate it as somewhat or very positive. (Archive image)

According to the survey, more than half of the population (58%) rate Switzerland's digital infrastructure as a key strength, as was reported on Sunday in a press release issued by the clients of the Digital Barometer. Scientific research (49%) and the innovative strength of the economy (45%) also continue to be perceived positively by the majority.

The improved perception of politics and administration is striking: while digital administration was still more frequently rated as a weakness in 2025, according to the Digital Barometer 2026, it is perceived more positively with 41% of mentions.

Negative influence on society

Despite these positive signals, however, there are signs of a change in sentiment. The predominantly positive perception of the influence of digitalization on society since 2020 is now changing for the first time: 41% of respondents now rate this influence as somewhat or very negative, while only 34% now rate it as somewhat or very positive.

According to the Digital Barometer, the personal feeling of being overwhelmed is also growing: Around a quarter of the population feel that they are fundamentally no longer able to keep up with the pace of digitalization.

At the same time, almost one in two people expect the opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) to outweigh the risks in the next five years. Where AI is already being used in practice, for example in industry and production, the potential is viewed much more positively according to the Digital Barometer.

At the same time, the population remains ambivalent overall. Only 27% believe that artificial intelligence will create new career opportunities, and 47% expect significant changes in the world of work without knowing where the development will lead.

The use of artificial intelligence in areas that are directly linked to people and sensitive social issues, such as education or healthcare, is viewed particularly critically.

This is according to the Digital Barometer published on Sunday, based on a survey of 1,278 participants. The study was conducted by the Risk Dialogue Foundation, supported by Mobiliar and carried out in partnership with Digitalswitzerland.