The researchers analyzed data along the Wadden Sea coast from the Netherlands to Denmark. (archive image) Keystone

Biodiversity in the Wadden Sea has changed dramatically over decades, according to a new study. The populations of many fish, plants and birds are declining, as a research team reports in the journal "Global Change Biology".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The researchers from the Universities of Oldenburg and Groningen systematically and holistically investigated how the number of organisms per species and location in the Wadden Sea has changed over time.

According to the team, they collected data from 200 stations along the Wadden Sea coast between Den Helder in the Netherlands and Blåvand in Denmark. The oldest information dates back to 1900, with more data available since the 1970s and 1980s. "Our method could therefore help to identify local threats to individual species at an early stage," says Oldenburg marine ecologist Anika Happe.

Fewer mussels, seagrass and seagulls

The researchers found that the Wadden Sea ecosystem has undergone a noticeable reorganization over time. Only a few populations remained unchanged. For example, the populations of Atlantic cod and flatfish have declined, and a downward trend can also be observed in many mussels, snails, seagrass and salt marshes. The winners include newcomers to the mudflats such as the Pacific oyster and the American razor clam.

According to the study, the population sizes of fish that use the Wadden Sea as a nursery, of plants that stabilize the coastline and, since the early 2000s, of birds that use the Wadden Sea as a resting place along their migration route or as a breeding ground have all declined. According to the study, most seabird populations initially increased. However, since the late 1990s and early 2000s, the numbers of many waders and gulls have been declining.

Negative trends often occurred in related species. The researchers assume that these species have similar survival strategies and could therefore suffer together from changing environmental conditions. The team now wants to investigate the causes of the changes in further studies.