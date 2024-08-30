There is a good chance that this cell phone belongs to a person from Zurich or Ticino. (symbolic image) Silas Stein/dpa

Pornography is very popular on the internet, that's nothing new. But how are search queries distributed in Switzerland? The cantonal differences are astonishing.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you With over 22 million search queries per year, Zurich is the undisputed leader, followed by Ticino and Vaud.

The canton of Fribourg has the fewest searches.

Porn is most frequently searched for at Christmas time. Show more

How often do people in Switzerland search for terms such as "porn", "pornhub" or "youporn" online? In other words, how often do the country's inhabitants feel a desire for eroticism and hope to find it on the internet?

A study by "OnlineCasinosDeutschland.com" investigated precisely this and analyzed Google search data from the last twelve months, from August 2023 to July 2024, using tools such as Google Trends and Mangools KWFinder. The results show clear differences between the cantons.

With over 22 million searches - that's more than 13 searches per person - the canton of Zurich clearly leads the rankings. Ticino follows closely behind in second place, with the canton of Vaud in third place.

"Mediterranean flair" leads to more porn consumption

The high number of search queries in Zurich and Lausanne can possibly be explained by the large number of young people living in the cities. According to the authors of the study, the "Mediterranean flair" could play a role in Ticino.

Zurich is the frontrunner, with Fribourg bringing up the rear. Onlinecasinosdeutschland.de

At the other end of the scale is the canton of Fribourg with just 3.3 search queries per person. The demand for pornographic content is also significantly lower in Nidwalden and Graubünden.

The study also looked at whether there are seasonal peaks. There was indeed an increase in search queries around Christmas time. Apparently, Swiss households are not only filled with contemplation at this time of year.

More videos from the department