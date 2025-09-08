Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, is causing an uproar with a planned tunnel in Salzburg. KEYSTONE

A planned tunnel through the Kapuzinerberg in Salzburg is causing a stir. Wolfgang Porsche wants to use it to reach his underground parking garage. Despite protests, a city committee has pushed ahead with the project.

No time? blue News summarizes for you n Salzburg city council has approved the construction of a private underground car park and a 500-metre-long tunnel through the Kapuzinerberg for Wolfgang Porsche despite fierce protests.

Critics accuse the project of social injustice and "special treatment for the super-rich".

The final decision now lies with the state of Salzburg, where the state government has already given its approval. Show more

Wolfgang Porsche has achieved an important stage victory for his controversial building project in Salzburg: A city committee approved the construction of an underground car park beneath his estate as well as a 500-meter-long private tunnel through the Kapuzinerberg.

Porsche's estate, which is located on the Kapuzinerberg, has a rich history: Mozart's sister Nannerl once gave piano lessons here, and the famous author Stefan Zweig ("Schachnovelle") lived there around 100 years ago. The planned tunnel is intended to make access to the historic site easier, as the current access route is considered impractical.

Protests and political controversy

However, the plans have provoked considerable opposition. In April, activists protested against the project and a petition against the construction has collected over 19,000 signatures. Critics speak of "special treatment for the super-rich" and a "symbol of social injustice".

The project is also politically controversial. While the social democratic SPÖ, the conservative ÖVP and the right-wing FPÖ agreed to the project, the Greens and Communists rejected it. They argued that the tunnel required a separate examination, which is not normally necessary for access roads.

Reactions and further steps

Two communist MPs boycotted the vote in protest. Local councillor Klaudius May expressed concerns about unanswered legal and technical questions and criticized the other parties' refusal to consult experts. He emphasized that everyone should be equal before the law and expressed concern that different rules could apply to well-connected billionaires.

Despite the city council's approval, the project has not yet been finally approved. The decision still has to be submitted to the province of Salzburg. However, Martin Zauner from the FPÖ, responsible for regional planning in the state government, has already sent out positive signals. He sees the project as support for the construction industry and the preservation of a cultural asset that is entirely privately financed.

Porsche and public opinion

Wolfgang Porsche himself has not yet commented publicly on the plans. As the grandson of automotive pioneer Ferdinand Porsche and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Porsche AG, he is a prominent figure in the automotive industry.

His plans for the tunnel have divided Salzburg politics and could give a boost to the communists, who hope to become the strongest party in Salzburg. SPÖ Mayor Bernhard Auinger's connection to Porsche is particularly explosive, as he worked for the company for 27 years before his political career.

More videos from the department