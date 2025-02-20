Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, sits in a Porsche 356 "No.1" Roadster from 1948 in the Porsche Museum. The picture was taken in March 2023. KEYSTONE

Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the sports car manufacturer, is planning a tunnel to his villa in Salzburg. The path is narrow and steep. The project is causing discussions and legal reviews.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wolfgang Porsche is planning to build a 500-meter-long tunnel to improve access to his villa on the Kapuzinerberg in Salzburg.

A secret deal with the former mayor secured him the right of way, which only became public after the fact and has led to criticism.

The Green Party in particular opposes the project and has initiated a legal review to question the special treatment for Porsche. Show more

Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche, has secured himself a magnificent villa in Salzburg. The historic Paschinger Schlössl, which dates back to the 17th century, was purchased by him for 8.4 million euros.

But the luxury property has a catch: access to this magnificent estate on the Kapuzinerberg is a challenge. The road is steep and narrow, and tourists who make a pilgrimage to the Mozart monument make the approach even more difficult.

To solve this problem, Porsche is planning a 500-metre-long tunnel that will lead from the multi-storey parking lot in Linzer Gasse directly to a parking lot at his villa. This idea came about after he bought the property in the fall of 2020 and is currently having it renovated. The move is planned for next summer.

A secret deal with the mayor of Salzburg at the time, Harald Preuner, enabled Porsche to acquire the right of way for 40,000 euros. This right is necessary as the planned tunnel would cross public land. The public was only recently informed about the project, which led to criticism, reports "bild.de".

Greens criticize special treatment for the rich

The new mayor, Bernhard Auinger, commented on the project in the "Abendzeitung " newspaper and emphasized that earlier public information would have been desirable. The question of whether tunnel construction is appropriate and morally justifiable remains open.

The Green Party in Salzburg is particularly critical of the project. Ingeborg Haller, a representative of the party, rejects special treatment for the wealthy and criticizes the fact that the local council was not involved in the decision. She has submitted a request for a review and the inspection authority has been called in.

The legal basis for the tunnel construction is the so-called "Kellerrecht" in Austria, which allows property owners to drill deep into the ground.

Whether this is sufficient for the entire length of the planned tunnel is now being examined by the authorities. It remains to be seen whether Wolfgang Porsche will soon be able to drive through his own tunnel to the villa.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.

More videos from the department